Felicitas Gines
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, August 31, 2019, Mrs. Felicitas Ramos Gines, 86, wife of the late Herminio M. Gines.
She is survived by her children, Amado R. Gines and Ester G. Fernando.
The funeral service will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Thomas Poteet and Son with Fr. Mark Van Alstine officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 14. 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., with a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/12/2019
