Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Burial
Following Services
Westover Memorial Park
Resources
Fern Rodman

Fern Rodman Obituary
Mrs. Fern Rodman
Modoc, SC—Mrs. Fern Rodman, beloved wife of the late Earl A. Rodman, entered into rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with the Rev. Russell Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rodman will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Michael Earl Rodman (Melissa) and Beth Rodman Reville (Mickey), a brother; Richard E. Schweigler (Shirley), her grandchildren; Amber Rogers, Gray Rodman, Mickey Reville (Alaina), Connor Rodman (Rupika) and Kristie Reville (Rithy), as well as two great grandchildren; Alyson Guinn and Adyson Rogers.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society at www.csra-hs.com.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, September 16, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/15/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
