Mrs. Fern Rodman
Modoc, SC—Mrs. Fern Rodman, beloved wife of the late Earl A. Rodman, entered into rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with the Rev. Russell Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rodman will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Michael Earl Rodman (Melissa) and Beth Rodman Reville (Mickey), a brother; Richard E. Schweigler (Shirley), her grandchildren; Amber Rogers, Gray Rodman, Mickey Reville (Alaina), Connor Rodman (Rupika) and Kristie Reville (Rithy), as well as two great grandchildren; Alyson Guinn and Adyson Rogers.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society at www.csra-hs.com.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, September 16, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019