Entered into rest Sunday, April 28, 2019, Mr. Fernando Concepcion-Santos, 83, loving husband of 53 years to Norma I. Concepcion.

Fernando was a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico. He served in the Air Force for 4 years and 42 years for the Department of Defense. He was a long time member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church since 1979. He was an exceptional, amazing person who was loved by all. Fernando adored his wife and his grandchildren were his world and one of the many accomplishments in his life.

Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Norma E. Concepcion and Wanda I. Concepcion; son: Fernando Concepcion, Jr.; sister: Carmen Rivera (Louis); granddaughter: Angelica Concepcion; grandson: Christian Fernando Concepcion; sister-in-law: Gladys Steinhauser; and niece: Debbie Rivera-Concepcion. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isidoro and Angela Concepcion, sister, Luz Concepcion, and brother, Charley Concepcion.

The memorial service will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Fr. Peter Hong Nguyen and Deacon Judge Daniel Craig officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019
