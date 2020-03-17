|
|
Ferrell Lavelle Turner
Martinez, GA—Mr. Ferrell Lavelle Turner entered into rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Doctors Hospital.
The family will receive friends and family at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6-8pm. Graveside serves will be held at 12pm at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA with Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy officiating.
Ferrell graduated from Glenn Hills High School in 1983. Following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Army and proudly served his country from 1985 to 2006. He honorably retired with 21 years of active duty service. Ferrell was an active member of Whole Life Ministries where he served as an usher and on the Welcoming Committee. More than anything he enjoyed being with his church family and friends. He was loved by many. Ferrell was a member of the Prince Hall Masonic Order for 25 years. He distinguished himself as a pillar of the order, by serving as the Worshipful Master, Past Master, Past worthy Patron, and Past Commander and Chief.
Ferrell is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Turner-Whitehead who loved him unconditionally; three children, Brandon Turner, Brittany McLester (Jaime) and Rashaan Turner; his twin brother, Terrell M. Turner; two step-sisters, Diane Bennett (Jomo) and Cheryl Donegan (Jerald), five grandchildren, Za'Niya Turner, Ja'leah Turner (deceased), Braeland Turner, Mason McLester, Bailee McLester; aunt, Debbie Washington; cousin, Danielle Washington; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
The repast will follow the burial at the Indian Springs Club House, 1160 Indian Springs Trail, Grovetown, GA 30813.
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/18/2020
