This is Creede Hinshaw, Interim Senior Pastor at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. I served as senior pastor for 12 years (1995-2007). During those years I heard my friend Handy Hancock speak often and quite fondly about Fleming. I know that he fished at your farm pond regularly. It makes me smile to think about the two of them now fishing along with Peter, Andrew, James and John and the other anglers who are saints. My prayers are extended to your family. I regret that I never got to serve as your pastor.

Creede

Friend