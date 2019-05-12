|
Mrs. Flora Chancey DeLoach, 87, wife of the late Mr. Carl L. DeLoach Sr., entered into rest on Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home in Johnson City, Tenn.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Powell Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Harlem GA. on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Mrs. DeLoach lived a full and adventurous life. She was a retired caregiver who devoted so much of her life to others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who loved the Lord.
She is survived by one daughter, Christy Caldwell (Ted), three sons, Carl (Roy) DeLoach Jr. (Nicolette), Clifford DeLoach (Jennifer), and Kevin DeLoach (Jill); two sisters, Dixie Peters, Rose Ellen Blosser, and one brother, Clifford Chancey. She has seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to Cancer Research or the Piney Flats First Baptist Church. Piney Flats, Tenn.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019