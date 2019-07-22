Home

Flora Ruth Hilliard Fulcher

Hephzibah, Ga.—Flora Ruth Hilliard Fulcher passed away Friday, July 19th at her home in Hephzibah. She taught school in the Richmond County School System for thirty years. After retirement, she enjoyed working in the garden with her roses, playing with her cat, and working crossword puzzles. Ruth is survived by her husband Pete Fulcher, her daughters Rhea Hebert and Valerie Webster, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to the Mission Program at Hephzibah Baptist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 23, 2019
