Florence Briggs Irvine Blanton passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on February 11, 2019, at 104 years old.



She was born on January 15, 1915, in Albany, GA to Mareen Mercer and Abraham Robert Irvine. She attended both grammar school and high school in Albany, GA, where she excelled in Badminton, and won several Badminton championships. She was raised by her parents and her beloved aunt, whom she affectionately referred to as "Teetsie" because she was unable to say Auntie as a child. She attended the University of Georgia where she pledged the Chi Omega women's fraternity. She married Thomas Vinson (Buddy) Blanton May 15, 1937, at the First Presbyterian Church in Albany, GA. The two were happily married for 64 years before he preceded her in death on March 13, 2003. The two settled in Augusta, GA, where she was an active member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church. A true Southern Belle, Florence was a beautiful and vivacious lady who loved to entertain, and wasn't afraid to embellish a story for dramatic effect. She was exceptionally proper, and prided herself on her manners and excellent posture. She loved to collect, and encouraged her children and grandchildren to start many collections, from coins to perfume bottles to charms. She also enjoyed gardening, and was a member of the Wildwood Garden Club. But her true love was of animals, and she donated time and money to countless rescue organizations and humane societies.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard (Dick) Irvine. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Vinson Blanton, Jr. (Pamela) and Richard Daniel Blanton (Patty), as well as her grandchildren, Vinson Blanton, Lexie Webb (Todd), Havens Blanton, Lee West, Daniel Blanton (Holly), Thomas Blanton, Jennie Booker (Thomas), and Clay Blanton, as well as six great-grandchildren, who will miss their Hobbies very much.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff from Right-At-Home for their care, which allowed Florence to remain in her home. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Florence's devoted housekeeper and friend of over twenty years, Evonne Wright.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Summerville Cemetery, 2320 Cumming Road, Augusta, GA 30904, with Dr. Matt Rich officiating.



Memorials may be made to CSRA Humane Society, P.O. Box 14667, Augusta, GA, 30919, in lieu of flowers.



The family will receive friends following the service graveside.