Mrs. Florence L. Moorman
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Florence L. Moorman entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.
Her memories will be remembered by her children, Wayne (Dianne) Fleming and Rhonda (Robert) France; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Johnny Hampton, officiating. Viewing will be Monday, from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706)790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Florence L. Moorman entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.
Her memories will be remembered by her children, Wayne (Dianne) Fleming and Rhonda (Robert) France; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Johnny Hampton, officiating. Viewing will be Monday, from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706)790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.