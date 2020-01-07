|
Florence Maris
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Florence Maris entered into rest on Friday, January 3, 2020. Mrs. Maris was a Surgical Technologist at the Medical College of Georgia were she retired after 35 years. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis, Pastor and Rev. Dr. Alvin Larke Jr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her memories; son, Kenneth( Rene') Avery; daughter-in-law Dianne Avery; sister Janet (Jimmie) Cofer; eight grand- children, 18 great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 :00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020