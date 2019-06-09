|
Mrs. Florence Morris Pursley, age 93, entered into rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence while she was surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 12 noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. They will continue to greet friends immediately following the service.
A Celebration of Flo's life and service will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will be private.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 9, 2019