Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Pursley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Morris Pursley


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence Morris Pursley Obituary
Mrs. Florence Morris Pursley, age 93, entered into rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence while she was surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 12 noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. They will continue to greet friends immediately following the service.

A Celebration of Flo's life and service will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will be private.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

337 North Belair Road Evans
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now