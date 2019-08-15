|
Florie Sammons
Augusta, GA—Florie Sammons, 95, wife of the late Bennie Robert Sammons, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Reverend Albert Stroup and the Reverend Kevin Towns officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service.
Mrs. Sammons was a native of Clemmons, SC and the daughter of the late Prelowe and Carre Lawson Whitmire. She was a retired seamstress who enjoyed crocheting, gardening and watching the Atlanta Braves, especially Chipper Jones. She was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sammons was preceded in death by her son Robert Wayne Sammons; and her brother Thomas Riley.
She is survived by two grandsons and two granddaughters; as well as six great grandchildren.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019