Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Florine Johnson Sims

Florine Johnson Sims Obituary
Florine Johnson Sims
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Florine Johnson Sims entered into rest on October 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Minister Lizzie Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband, Johnny Sims, Sr.; children, Angela (Victor Shawn Hurley) Wilder, Parnell (Warnell) Wilder, Jr.; stepchildren, Sharon (Victor) Nichols, Octavia Sims, Gracie (Robert) Sims, Johnny (Bathsheba Manigault) Sims, Jr., Tylethia (Kerry) Carmen; sisters, Juanita (Wilson) Sellers, Mildred (Bobby) Dorsey, Joanna Thompson; brothers, Walter Johnson, Herman Johnson; twenty five grandchildren; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
