Florine Johnson Sims
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Florine Johnson Sims entered into rest on October 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Minister Lizzie Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband, Johnny Sims, Sr.; children, Angela (Victor Shawn Hurley) Wilder, Parnell (Warnell) Wilder, Jr.; stepchildren, Sharon (Victor) Nichols, Octavia Sims, Gracie (Robert) Sims, Johnny (Bathsheba Manigault) Sims, Jr., Tylethia (Kerry) Carmen; sisters, Juanita (Wilson) Sellers, Mildred (Bobby) Dorsey, Joanna Thompson; brothers, Walter Johnson, Herman Johnson; twenty five grandchildren; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019