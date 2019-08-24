|
Floyd Adkins Montgomery, Jr.
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Floyd Adkins Montgomery, Jr., 85, beloved husband of Mrs. Mary Jo Poss Montgomery, entered into rest Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late Floyd A. Montgomery and Beck Farrow Montgomery.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Thomson with the Rev. David Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Mr. Montgomery was a lifelong resident of McDuffie County. He was a graduate of Thomson High School and later a graduate of Georgia Tech with a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Military Police. He was retired from concrete sales. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Thomson, where he served as Deacon. He was actively involved, alongside his wife Jo, with Operation Christmas Child on a local level, as well as regionally. He was the President of Montgomery Concrete, and Vice President of Claussen, Blue Circle, C.S.R., and Lafarge Concrete. He served on the McDuffie County Hospital Board and former President of Thomson Rotary Club. In his spare time he loved to build and craft dulcimers and banjos.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Poss Montgomery; Son, Scott Montgomery (Darlene), Woodstock, Ty Poss (Janet) and Guy Poss (Kelly), both of Thomson, and Ky Poss (Adell), Evans; grandchildren, Brandon Montgomery (Jessica), Woodstock, Nick Montgomery (Nikki), Kennesaw, Haylie Montgomery, Atlanta, Jake Montgomery, Kennesaw, Chris Rose, Arlington, Virginia, Jessica Seabolt (Shawn), Blue ridge, Suzanna Sutton (Alex), Lee Dupree (Crystal), Haley McGowan (Noah), Chloe Poss, Wesley and Chad Scruggs, Trey, Kyle and Brady Poss; great-grandchildren, Hudson Montgomery, Gunnar Montgomery, Myla Montgomery, Maddux Montgomery, Presley Seabolt, Aiden, Sarahann and Austin Sutton, Lee and Lily Dupree, and Dex McGowan.
Pallbearers will be Blake Harrison, Jimmy Pearson, Lee Dupree, Brandon Montgomery, Nick Montgomery, Chris Rose, and Jake Montgomery.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night at the funeral home.
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019