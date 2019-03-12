|
Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Dr. Floyd Dennis Whitfield, PhD, age 69, of Adrian, GA on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Peebles Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. David Oliver officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery near Kite, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM
Survivors include: Two Daughters: Wendi Ricks (Ken) and Amy Stewart (Chris) all of Adrian, GA
His Mother: Ann Wheeler Whitfield of Harlem, GA. One Brother: Bruce Whitfield of Harlem, GA. Four Grandchildren: Kyle Ricks, Kaley Ricks, Macy Stewart and Marley Stewart. Devoted family friend Dr. Karen Ross.
Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Dr. Floyd Dennis Whitfield, PhD of Adrian, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019