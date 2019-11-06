|
|
Floyd E. Mancill, Jr.
Hephzibah, Ga—Floyd E. Mancill, Jr. (Big Ed) 75 husband of the late Sandra Drewry Mancill entered into rest on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at his residence.
Survivors include daughters Barbara Brown and Patricia Stabile; son Allen Bussey; grandchildren Danielle Mancill, Banner Brown IV, Jaime Bussey, Samuel Bussey, Mariah King, Julia Bussey and Brittney Dillander and Jessica Mitchell; great grandchildren Austen Gaddy. Clarke King, Greyson Mitchell.
Services will be private and at a later date.
