|
|
Floyd Freeman, Jr.
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. Floyd Freeman Jr.
Lincolnton, GA- Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis J. Quinn, presiding and Rev. Freddie Neal, Sr. eulogist. Interment will be in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery
He is survived by his wife, Nanleen Freeman; daughters, Dorothy Dozier, Judy Burns (Otis), Glenda Freeman, Donna Perry, Emily Sims (Dennis), Margaret Freeman; sons, Paul (Cindy) Freeman, Darrell Freeman, Racy Freeman, Barry (Rev. Denise) Freeman, Dennis (Yackeline) Freeman; sister, Evelyn Mims; brother, Franklin ( Christine) Freeman; thirty grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren.
Norris W. Gunby, Sr. Funeral Home, 456 Metasville Rd. Lincolnton, GA 30817 (706) 359-4448.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/23/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020