The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Kelley


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Kelley Obituary
Floyd Kelley
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, September 23, 2019, Floyd Lester Kelley, 73, husband of the belated Linda Kelley.
Floyd had a strong faith after going through many trials during his life. He enjoyed building things and could do anything he wanted to do. Floyd will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by two sisters: Shirley Lanthrip and Wilma Rachels (Jim); nephews: Hugh Brown, Gary Rachels, and Derrick Brown; niece: Sharon Hiers. Including his wife, Floyd was preceded in death by his son: Joey Kelley; daughter: Angela Kelley; and brother: John Robert Kelley.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Pastor Dan Lewis officiating. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends Thursday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 9/25/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now