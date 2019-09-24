|
Floyd Kelley
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, September 23, 2019, Floyd Lester Kelley, 73, husband of the belated Linda Kelley.
Floyd had a strong faith after going through many trials during his life. He enjoyed building things and could do anything he wanted to do. Floyd will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by two sisters: Shirley Lanthrip and Wilma Rachels (Jim); nephews: Hugh Brown, Gary Rachels, and Derrick Brown; niece: Sharon Hiers. Including his wife, Floyd was preceded in death by his son: Joey Kelley; daughter: Angela Kelley; and brother: John Robert Kelley.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Pastor Dan Lewis officiating. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends Thursday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 9/25/2019
