Mr. Floyd Mincey, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Funeral Services for Mr. Floyd Mincey, Sr., 88, who entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020, will be conducted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11am at Walker Memorial Park with Pastor Willie L. Mincey officiating. Burial will be in the Walker Memorial Park. Viewing will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2pm-6pm, at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 23, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020