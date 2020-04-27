Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Mincey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Mincey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Mincey Sr. Obituary
Mr. Floyd Mincey, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Funeral Services for Mr. Floyd Mincey, Sr., 88, who entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020, will be conducted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11am at Walker Memorial Park with Pastor Willie L. Mincey officiating. Burial will be in the Walker Memorial Park. Viewing will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2pm-6pm, at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 23, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -