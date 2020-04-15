Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Forrest Holliman
Forrest Holliman Jr. Obituary
Forrest Holliman Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Forrest Holliman Jr. entered into rest on April 11, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private ceremony and burial. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Mattlyn Holliman, sons, Howard L. Morris, Michael (Gail) Morris, Earl (Vincentia) Morris and James (Rita)Holliman); brother, Rev. Johnny (Salena) Williams; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on today from 12 pm to 3 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020
