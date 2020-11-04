Fran Davis
Augusta, GA—Graveside Services for Mrs. Fran Davis, 94, who entered into rest November 1, 2020, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Father Mark Van Alstine officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Davis was a native of Berchtesgaden, a small town in Baveria, Germany and made Augusta, GA her home for the past 58 years. She was the daughter of a carpenter and rail-line worker and was the second of four sisters. She was a parishioner of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and retired from Friedman's Jewelers with 20 years of service. Mrs. Davis was a talented seamstress who enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She took great pleasure in making baby outfits and blankets for her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Davis was an exceptional cook and enjoyed preparing many wonderful German meals for her family. Everyone loved her German potato salad and red cabbage. She enjoyed the outdoors especially gardening, swimming and walking, remaining active well into her senior years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred William Davis, Sr; a daughter, Janet Trum; and two sisters.
Survivors include a son, Alfred William (Mellisa) Davis, Jr. of Beech Island, SC; a sister, Elizabeth Nickolmann, of Germany; five grandchildren, David (Annette) Davis, Jennifer (Jon) Grishkin, Sean (Rhonda) Davis, Nicholas Trum, Jonathon Trum; seven great-grandchildren, Alex Davis, Natalie Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Maggie Davis, Davis Grishkin, Haley (Brett) Spires, Joey (Raynie) Hall; three great great-grandchildren, Kaisley Spires, Brooks Spires and Olivia Hall
Pallbearers will be Sean Davis, David Davis, Nicholas Trum, Chris Waters, Joey Hall and Brett Spires.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family would like to express special thanks to Sandra Taylor, Shelricka Singletary, Teresa Cowins, Jackie Blackman, Heather McCoullough, Aytiya Scott and Tarkeyli Lawson for their loving care and support.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits