Entered into rest Friday, March 15, 2019, Fran Cecile Levesque Newman, 69, loving wife of Osborn Norman Newman

Fran worked at Pools Plus for the past ten years as Office Manager. She loved her family, her fur babies, and the ocean. She especially loved spending time with her four grandchildren and her beautiful, great granddaughter. She was an amazingly strong person and she fought hard to be here for her family as long as she could.

Fran is survived by her husband, Osborn, her son, Daniel Norman Newman (Dedria), her daughter, Yvonne Newman Graybill (Bo), four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd. Augusta, Georgia 30907, 706-364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
