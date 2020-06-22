France J. Odom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share France's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
France J. Odom
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC – Graveside Services for Mrs. Frances J. Odom, 80, who entered into rest June 22, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Andy Collins officiating. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Odom was a native of Metter, GA, having made North Augusta her home for the past 58 years. She graduated from Metter High School and served her family as a homemaker for many years. Later in life, she graduated from Aiken Technical College and retired as a Librarian from the Nancy Carson Library. Mrs. Odom was an avid painter and enjoyed making crafts. She will be fondly remembered as a kind-hearted woman, a wonderful mother and grandmother, who adored her family. Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Akins; two brothers, Charles Akins, J.L. (Justine) Akins; and a brother-in-law, Bug Dickerson.
Survivors include her husband, Frank E. Odom; a daughter, Kim Odom (Greg) Green; a son, Wallace Odom; two grandchildren, Katie (Brantley) Yu, Caleb Odom; two sisters, Shirley (David) Leach, Marguerite Dickerson; close nieces and nephews, Michael Leach, Eric (Stephanie) Dickerson, Twila Forbes, Melanie (Jeff) Fitzgerald, Darlene (Wayne) Odom and several other nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, cefgreateraugusta.com.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved