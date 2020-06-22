France J. Odom
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC – Graveside Services for Mrs. Frances J. Odom, 80, who entered into rest June 22, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Andy Collins officiating. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Odom was a native of Metter, GA, having made North Augusta her home for the past 58 years. She graduated from Metter High School and served her family as a homemaker for many years. Later in life, she graduated from Aiken Technical College and retired as a Librarian from the Nancy Carson Library. Mrs. Odom was an avid painter and enjoyed making crafts. She will be fondly remembered as a kind-hearted woman, a wonderful mother and grandmother, who adored her family. Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Akins; two brothers, Charles Akins, J.L. (Justine) Akins; and a brother-in-law, Bug Dickerson.
Survivors include her husband, Frank E. Odom; a daughter, Kim Odom (Greg) Green; a son, Wallace Odom; two grandchildren, Katie (Brantley) Yu, Caleb Odom; two sisters, Shirley (David) Leach, Marguerite Dickerson; close nieces and nephews, Michael Leach, Eric (Stephanie) Dickerson, Twila Forbes, Melanie (Jeff) Fitzgerald, Darlene (Wayne) Odom and several other nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, cefgreateraugusta.com.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC – Graveside Services for Mrs. Frances J. Odom, 80, who entered into rest June 22, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Andy Collins officiating. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Odom was a native of Metter, GA, having made North Augusta her home for the past 58 years. She graduated from Metter High School and served her family as a homemaker for many years. Later in life, she graduated from Aiken Technical College and retired as a Librarian from the Nancy Carson Library. Mrs. Odom was an avid painter and enjoyed making crafts. She will be fondly remembered as a kind-hearted woman, a wonderful mother and grandmother, who adored her family. Mrs. Odom was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Akins; two brothers, Charles Akins, J.L. (Justine) Akins; and a brother-in-law, Bug Dickerson.
Survivors include her husband, Frank E. Odom; a daughter, Kim Odom (Greg) Green; a son, Wallace Odom; two grandchildren, Katie (Brantley) Yu, Caleb Odom; two sisters, Shirley (David) Leach, Marguerite Dickerson; close nieces and nephews, Michael Leach, Eric (Stephanie) Dickerson, Twila Forbes, Melanie (Jeff) Fitzgerald, Darlene (Wayne) Odom and several other nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, cefgreateraugusta.com.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.