Frances A. Ross
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Frances A. Ross, 76, entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road, Augusta, Georgia. Her body will lie in state from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Antioch Rock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 151 Rocky Creek Church Road, Waynesboro, Georgia.
A wake will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/19/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019