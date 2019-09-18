Home

Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Frances A. Ross

Frances A. Ross Obituary
Frances A. Ross
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Frances A. Ross, 76, entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road, Augusta, Georgia. Her body will lie in state from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Antioch Rock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 151 Rocky Creek Church Road, Waynesboro, Georgia.
A wake will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/19/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
