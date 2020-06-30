Frances Bell Watson
Harlem, Georgia—Frances Bell Watson, 84, wife of the late Lloyd Wesley Watson, entered into rest on June 25, 2020.
Due to the current national health concern, a private family service will be held at Starling Funeral Home with the Rev. Polly Davis officiating. On Sunday, July 5, 2020, the family will be receiving friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Watson was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Lawson and Alice Bell. To her, family came first, but you could find her doing good for everyone, which included many volunteer hours at the McDuffie County Hospital. Her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christopher Lloyd Watson (Ramona), Mark Wesley Watson (Teresa), Keith Lawson Watson (Runae), and Dena Elizabeth Watson; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jane G. Elliott.
The Augusta Chronicle - July1, 2020
The Augusta Chronicle - July1, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.