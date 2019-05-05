Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Severynse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Brunner Severynse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Brunner Severynse Obituary
Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Brunner Severynse, 91, of Aiken, SC and a former longtime resident of West Nyack, NY, wife of the late Frank Severynse, entered into rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

In addition to her husband, family members include her children and their spouses, Tom and Sharon Severynse, Dr. Marion Severynse and her spouse, Lawrence Philbrick, Susan LaPerla and John and Jacqueline Severynse and six grandchildren.

Funeral and interment services will be held in St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY.

Memorials may be made to the .

Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hatcher Funeral Home
Download Now