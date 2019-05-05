|
Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Brunner Severynse, 91, of Aiken, SC and a former longtime resident of West Nyack, NY, wife of the late Frank Severynse, entered into rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
In addition to her husband, family members include her children and their spouses, Tom and Sharon Severynse, Dr. Marion Severynse and her spouse, Lawrence Philbrick, Susan LaPerla and John and Jacqueline Severynse and six grandchildren.
Funeral and interment services will be held in St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019