Frances Butler-Ellis


1919 - 2019
Frances Butler-Ellis Obituary
Frances Butler-Ellis
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, August 15, 2019, Mrs. Frances Holsonback Butler-Ellis, age 100, wife of the late Milton Ellis.
Frances was a native of Greenwood, SC. She was a lifelong member of The Hill Baptist Church in Augusta. She was the Chiropractic Assistant to Dr. Hoyt Duke for a number of years. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother who was always generous and had a sharp sense of humor.
Frances is survived by her sons: Gerald B. Holsonback and John K. Holsonback; grandchildren : Michael Holsonback, Will Holsonback, Jennifer Lambert, Shawn Holsonback, Stacy Neal, Rhett Butler, and Amber Ray; 15 great-grandchildred, 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, John Kilber Holsonback and William R. Butler; and a son: John Alvin Bulter.
A memorial service was held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00. A private burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hill Baptist Church: 2165 Kings Way, Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday 8/17/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019
