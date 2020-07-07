1/1
Frances Collins
Appling, GA—Ms. Frances Collins entered into rest Monday, July 6, 2020 in Summerville Hospital.
Frances memories will be cherished by her sisters; Mamie Burgess, Grace Davis, Mary Glover, Mattie McCree, Victoria Jackson, Martha Dicks, Brenda Tensley; brothers, James Collins, Willie Collins, Jr., Tom Collins III and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Crawford Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Byrd Road, Evans, GA., with Pastor Curtis Govan, officiating. (Masks required for the service and viewing)
Viewing will be Thursday, from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crawford Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

