Frances CollinsAppling, GA—Ms. Frances Collins entered into rest Monday, July 6, 2020 in Summerville Hospital.Frances memories will be cherished by her sisters; Mamie Burgess, Grace Davis, Mary Glover, Mattie McCree, Victoria Jackson, Martha Dicks, Brenda Tensley; brothers, James Collins, Willie Collins, Jr., Tom Collins III and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Crawford Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Byrd Road, Evans, GA., with Pastor Curtis Govan, officiating. (Masks required for the service and viewing)Viewing will be Thursday, from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858