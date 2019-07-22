|
Frances Elizabeth Murphy
Augusta, GA—Frances Elizabeth Murphy, age 92, born in Augusta, Georgia, on December 21, 1926, entered into rest on July 18, 2019, at Keysville Nursing Home. She is the daughter of the late H.H.(Nub) and Ethel Murphy. She is survived by her brother, Jack Murphy (fiancee', Jackie Barnes) of Augusta, Georgia, sister in law, Ann Murphy, along with a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry (Mutt) Murphy.
Frances attended Tubman High School and subsequently entered the Salvation Army Training College in Atlanta, being commissioned as a Lieutenant in 1949. She was assigned to a daycare in Baltimore, Maryland. She later relinquished her commission and came back home to open her own daycare facility, while remaining a staunch Salvationist. Coming through her doors were many boys and girls who have now taken their places in our society and visiting Frances when they could.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joyce Goings, Michelle Orzechowski and her family, Elizabeth Orzechowski, Orlanda with Platt's, Regency Hospice and staff, Mark Graf, and the Keysville Nursing Home and staff.
Graveside services for family and friends will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, Georgia, 30906. Officiating will be Mark Graf, a special friend and a daycare attendee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any Humane Society in Frances' name.
