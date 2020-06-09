Mrs. Frances Faye Mims
Augusta, Ga.— Mrs. Frances F. Mims the wife of Pierce Mims,entered into rest Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Augusta University Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory devoted husband of 51 years, children Tucola Caliskan, LaTanya Mims, Christy (Dominque) Turturice, Nikki (Valdon) Vaughns and Donald ( Sharom) Mims and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. Elder Eric Driggers officiating.
Mrs. Mims may be viewed Thursday, June 11th from 2 to 6 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home.(706) 790-8858
The family requests potted plants and table arrangements for flowers.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/10/2020
