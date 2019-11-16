The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Frances Harris
Augusta, GA—Frances Caroline Brown Harris, 97, entered into rest Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born June 5, 1922 to the late Gaston Dalton and Agnes Pearre Brown. She retired as a Secretary from the Richmond County Board of Education. Frances will be greatly missed by her family and friends who knew her to be "one tough cookie" with a kind heart. She loved God and especially her grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her sons: Jimmy Harris and Phillip Harris (Mary); daughter: Diann Harris Verdery; grandchildren: Teresa Harris, Marty Harris, Katie Harris, Jamie Harris, Joey Harris, Anna Harris-Parker (Caleb), Sam Harris, Chance Verdery, Pearre Verdery, and Scott Clayton; great grandchildren: Ian, Seth, Zack, Bradley, Kain, Zacchaeus, Carleigh, Connor, and Amos; great-great grandchildren: Cristian, Magnolia Mae, Abigail Rose, Wyatt, and Micah.
She is preceded in death by her son: Dan Harris, Jr; grandson: Phillip David; great granddaughter: Devin Rose; and daughter-in-law: Brenda Payton Harris.
The family would like to thank the staff and employees at Lake Cross Nursing Home in Appling and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care for Frances.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charles Wood, Robert Swearingen, Jimmy Swearingen, Joey Harris, Chance Verdery, Sam Harris, Caleb Parker, and Marty Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Mack Ford, Johnny Mathews, Robbie Hefner, Perry Maddox, and Ricky Luke.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
