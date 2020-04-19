|
|
Mrs. Frances L. Harris
Aiken, SC—A graveside service for Mrs. Frances L. Harris, 81, who entered into rest April 14, 2020, will be 1pm Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Trenton, with Rev. Nathaniel Langford officiating. Viewing will be from 2pm-5pm tomorrow at the funeral home.
Survivors include 5 daughters, Betty (Abe) Johnson, Mary Mobley, Fannie Moore, Regina Adams, & Brunnie Poole; 5 sons, James Harris, Jake Adams, Roosevelt Harris, Randford (Tammie) Harris, & Leroy (Angela) Lewis; 1 sister, Vivian (Leroy) Golden; 1 brother, Ronald (Walter Mae) Burley; 32 Grandchildren;11 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2020