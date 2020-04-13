|
|
Frances McCall Arnold
Augusta, GA—Frances McCall Arnold, 93, wife of the late William R. Arnold and daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John W. McCall of Marion, NC, entered into rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 in North Augusta, SC.
Frances was born in McDowell County, North Carolina and lived in Augusta since August 1951. She graduated from Glenwood High School in McDowell County. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone, NC and a Master of Science degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. Frances taught for one year in high school in North Carolina and three years as kindergarten teacher in the The Children's Home – a Methodist supported orphanage in Winston-Salem, NC. In August 1951, she married William R. Arnold and came to Augusta where she taught in the elementary grades of Richmond County Schools until her retirement in 1998. Frances was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, French Bible Class, Young at Heart Seniors of St. Mark, the St. Mark Crafters, and she was a certified Master Gardner with the extension service of Richmond County, GA.
Survivors include three sons and their wives: Timothy M. and Pat of Augusta; John W. and Mary Beth of Augusta; Daniel W. and Sue Drilling of Kansas City, KS; three grandsons: Michael, Matthew, and Scott, and three granddaughters; Nicole and Savannah; one brother; Wayne McCall of Marion, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 2367 Washington R. 30904 or The United Methodist Children's Home located in Winston-Salem, NC.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020