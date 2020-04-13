The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances McCall Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances McCall Arnold Obituary
Frances McCall Arnold
Augusta, GA—Frances McCall Arnold, 93, wife of the late William R. Arnold and daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John W. McCall of Marion, NC, entered into rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 in North Augusta, SC.
Frances was born in McDowell County, North Carolina and lived in Augusta since August 1951. She graduated from Glenwood High School in McDowell County. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Appalachian State Teachers College in Boone, NC and a Master of Science degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. Frances taught for one year in high school in North Carolina and three years as kindergarten teacher in the The Children's Home – a Methodist supported orphanage in Winston-Salem, NC. In August 1951, she married William R. Arnold and came to Augusta where she taught in the elementary grades of Richmond County Schools until her retirement in 1998. Frances was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, French Bible Class, Young at Heart Seniors of St. Mark, the St. Mark Crafters, and she was a certified Master Gardner with the extension service of Richmond County, GA.
Survivors include three sons and their wives: Timothy M. and Pat of Augusta; John W. and Mary Beth of Augusta; Daniel W. and Sue Drilling of Kansas City, KS; three grandsons: Michael, Matthew, and Scott, and three granddaughters; Nicole and Savannah; one brother; Wayne McCall of Marion, NC, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 2367 Washington R. 30904 or The United Methodist Children's Home located in Winston-Salem, NC.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now