On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Frances Morris Bates passed away at the age of 92.
Fran was born on April 26, 1927 in Union, South Carolina to William and Beatrice (Nalley) Morris. She grew up with three brothers, Paul, Robert, and Carl, who helped her to become as tough and tenacious as their mother. As a young woman, Fran attended business school where she learned to write in shorthand and type faster than any of the other students. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Asa Bates, and together they raised three children in North Augusta, South Carolina.
Fran had a sense of humor that remained as sharp as ever, even to her final days. She was an avid dancer in her younger life and was seen to move her feet to the beat even when walking became difficult. Fran's penchant for sweets also remained, with her typical diet consisting of coffee (with at least 3 sugars), cinnamon rolls, and honey buns. Her family and friends will remember her for her love and infectious laughter, a source of kindness and light for all who knew her, and a second mother to many of her children's friends. The students of North Augusta High School in the 1970's will forever remember Fran for checking them out of school when they were "sick" and feeding them tomato soup and grilled cheese. Fran's love for the color blue could be seen in the collection of blue objects throughout her home.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bates, and her daughter, Robin Bates. She is survived by her son, Phillip Bates (Kathy), her daughter, Cindy Bates Schmelter (Gerry), and her grandchildren, Bailey Bates D'Ambrosio (Scott), Robert Bates, Alexandra Schmelter Medina (Cameron), William Schmelter, and Enoch Schmelter, and great-granddaughter Eliza D'Ambrosio.
The funeral service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to The Street Child Project. www.thestreetchildproject.org
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019