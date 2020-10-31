Mrs. Frances O'Conner Mims
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Frances Twiggs O'Conner Mims, entered into rest October 29, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, November 2, 2020 in Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joshua Bryant officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Mims, a native of Aiken County was a member of Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church. where she served as Mother of the Church.
Survivors include two sons, Isaac (Diane) O'Conner and Reginald W. O'Conner; four daughters, Sherry Pressley, Michelle (Albert, Jr.) Roberson, Ruth O'Conner and Elnora (Eddie) Madison; Stepson, Frank Mims; stepdaughters, Juanita Mims, Willie Jo Merriweather and Annie Ruth Bell; 22 grandchildren 45 great grandchildren, a host of great great grandchild, nieces nephews other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-5:30 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov 1 2020