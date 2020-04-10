Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Swearingen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Rice "Fran" Swearingen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Rice "Fran" Swearingen Obituary
Frances "Fran" Rice Swearingen
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Frances "Fran" Rice Swearingen, 72 of Aiken, SC, beloved wife for 54 years to Richard C. Swearingen, entered into rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born in Edgefield, SC and a resident of Aiken, SC, for 15 years. She was the daughter of the late Orville and Celestine Rice. She retired from office manager for Happiness Realty and was a member of Faith Community Fellowship church. Fran enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering at Aiken Regional Hospital, and singing at church.
Additional family members include her 2 children, Sonya Bishop (Frank Bishop Jr.), and the late Tonya Marie Swearingen, her 3 grandchildren, Justin Bishop, Courtney Roark (Kyle Roark), Ariel Smith and 1 great-grandchild, Jace Roark and an aunt, Evelyn D. Rice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Memorials can be made to her church and the . (www.kidney.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Fran and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/12/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hatcher Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -