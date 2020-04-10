|
Frances "Fran" Rice Swearingen
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Frances "Fran" Rice Swearingen, 72 of Aiken, SC, beloved wife for 54 years to Richard C. Swearingen, entered into rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born in Edgefield, SC and a resident of Aiken, SC, for 15 years. She was the daughter of the late Orville and Celestine Rice. She retired from office manager for Happiness Realty and was a member of Faith Community Fellowship church. Fran enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering at Aiken Regional Hospital, and singing at church.
Additional family members include her 2 children, Sonya Bishop (Frank Bishop Jr.), and the late Tonya Marie Swearingen, her 3 grandchildren, Justin Bishop, Courtney Roark (Kyle Roark), Ariel Smith and 1 great-grandchild, Jace Roark and an aunt, Evelyn D. Rice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Memorials can be made to her church and the . (www.kidney.org)
