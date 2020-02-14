Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Fort Gordon, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Fran" Rollins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances "Fran" Rollins Obituary
Frances "Fran" Rollins
Martinez, GA—Frances "Fran" Rollins, 66, entered into rest Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at University Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 12:00 Noon from St. Michael's Catholic Church, Fort Gordon, GA, with Reverend Mr. David Kriegel officiating.
Ms. Rollins, daughter of Helen Oleski Smiegocki and the late Edmund Smiegocki, was born in Peckville, PA, and was an RN with the Charlie Norwood Veterans Administration Medical Center. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Jeffery Dombkowski.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Rose Mary Dombkowski and her husband, Daniel, and by her niece, Anita Smith.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -