Frances "Fran" Rollins
Martinez, GA—Frances "Fran" Rollins, 66, entered into rest Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at University Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, at 12:00 Noon from St. Michael's Catholic Church, Fort Gordon, GA, with Reverend Mr. David Kriegel officiating.
Ms. Rollins, daughter of Helen Oleski Smiegocki and the late Edmund Smiegocki, was born in Peckville, PA, and was an RN with the Charlie Norwood Veterans Administration Medical Center. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her nephew, Jeffery Dombkowski.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Rose Mary Dombkowski and her husband, Daniel, and by her niece, Anita Smith.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020