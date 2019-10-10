|
Frances Tabb
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, October 10, 2019, Allie Frances Tabb, 79, wife of the late Lamar Tabb.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Frances was survived by her children: Karen Rima (Harvey), Jimmie Benson (Libby), Joel Benson, Benjamin Benson (Tina); grandchildren: April Benson, Meagan Benson, Jacob Kanburoglu, Morgan Rowe, Hunter Rowe; great-grandchildren: Kaylee Wallace, Benson Blocker; sisters: Betty Mixson (Ronnie), Sharon Waters (Lavelle), Hilda Scarborough, Nancy Stalcup, Dale Martin (Jim), Pam Craig; and brother: Walter Scarborough (Caroline). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar "Skeeter" Tabb.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Dr. Lavelle Waters officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the : 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 10/11/2019
