The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Tabb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Tabb


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Tabb Obituary
Frances Tabb
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, October 10, 2019, Allie Frances Tabb, 79, wife of the late Lamar Tabb.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Frances was survived by her children: Karen Rima (Harvey), Jimmie Benson (Libby), Joel Benson, Benjamin Benson (Tina); grandchildren: April Benson, Meagan Benson, Jacob Kanburoglu, Morgan Rowe, Hunter Rowe; great-grandchildren: Kaylee Wallace, Benson Blocker; sisters: Betty Mixson (Ronnie), Sharon Waters (Lavelle), Hilda Scarborough, Nancy Stalcup, Dale Martin (Jim), Pam Craig; and brother: Walter Scarborough (Caroline). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar "Skeeter" Tabb.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Dr. Lavelle Waters officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the : 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 10/11/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now