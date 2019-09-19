Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church
Frances Tyler Key Obituary
Mrs. Frances Tyler Key
Aiken, SC—Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Tyler Key will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Heflin, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Hayden Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Ercia Key, 1261 Oxpens Road, Warrenville, SC. NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 390 Beaufort Street, Aiken, SC (803) 648-0134.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
