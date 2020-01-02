Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francine McCain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine McCain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine McCain Obituary
Francine McCain
North Augusta, SC—Francine McCain, entered into rest December 28, 2019 at University Hospital. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Kenneth Thurmond officiating.
Francine was a 1988 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. At an early age she was baptized at Simmon Ridge Baptist Church.. She was employee for 13 years at Pactiv Corporation in Beech Island, SC.
Survivors include a brother, Charles Johnson (Wilhelmina); a sister, Debra McCain; a nephew, Adron Martin; five aunts, a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 3, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -