Francine McCain
North Augusta, SC—Francine McCain, entered into rest December 28, 2019 at University Hospital. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Kenneth Thurmond officiating.
Francine was a 1988 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. At an early age she was baptized at Simmon Ridge Baptist Church.. She was employee for 13 years at Pactiv Corporation in Beech Island, SC.
Survivors include a brother, Charles Johnson (Wilhelmina); a sister, Debra McCain; a nephew, Adron Martin; five aunts, a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 3, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020