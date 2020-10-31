Francis Eakes James
Augusta, GA—Francis Eakes James, 88, husband of Johanna P. James, entered into rest Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Keysville Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Jeffery Boone officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
Mr. James, son of the late Lois Rabun James and Morgan Albert James, was born in Augusta and worked for 30 years as an auto mechanic with Sears until his retirement. He was a member of First Advent Christian Church where he served in the past as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School teacher.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Daniel "Danny" James (Marlene), Rick James (Stephanie), and Wanda Sue Boone (Trevis); his grandchildren, Joshua Hickam, Dallas Boone (Sadie), Jeffery Boone (Kayla), Paige Goetzman (Harvey), Tyler James (Chelsea), and Taylor Pulliam (Matthew); eight great grandchildren; and one brother, Reverend Willard James, of San Diego, CA.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 1, from 2:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to First Advent Christian Church, 1263 Marks Church Rd, Augusta, GA 30909.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
