|
|
A visitation for Mr. Francis "Frank" Gordon Reville, 78, who entered into rest February 14, 2019 will be held this Sunday afternoon from 4 until 6 at Posey Funeral Directors.
Mr. Reville was a native of Augusta, GA having made North Augusta his home for the past 16 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Reville was the owner and operator of Reville Heating and Air. He was an avid hunter and fisherman as well as an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. Mr. Reville was preceded in death by his parents Lindsey E. Reville, Sr. and Virginia Anderson Murphy; a son Johnny Reville; two brothers, Lindsey E. Reville, Jr. and Romie R. Reville and a sister, Alma Reville.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Judith Reville; a son Charles V. Reville; a daughter Arlene T. (Jack) Bernard; four grandchildren, Jack Bernard, Jr., Olivia Bernard, Hunter Reville and Garret Reville.
Memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.Poseycares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019