Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Francis M. Smith, Jr., beloved husband of Mrs. Carolyn Smith, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, no visitation will be held. A private family memorial service will be held in the Curtis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. David Lambert officiating.
Mr. Smith was a native of Claxton, Ga., but had lived in Thomson for many years. He was an Air Force veteran, having served in Germany. He was retired from Bell South, as an engineer. He was a member of Thomson First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the Men's Bible Class.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Carolyn Smith, Thomson; his four daughters, Fran Krigland, Newnan, Dr. Wendy Goza, Fayetteville, Ga., Kristie Ford, Tucker, and Tally Willard, Claxton; his two sisters, Mrs. Winnie Stubbs, Waynesboro, Va. and Linda Swift, Plainfield, Pa.; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Go and Tell Mission Fund at the Thomson First Baptist Church.
You may sign a guest book at Curtis Funeral Home or the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/17/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
