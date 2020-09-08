Francisco Delgado
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Mr. Francisco Delgado Morales, 42, loving husband of 20 years to Maria Delgado.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Alan, age 19, Emelie, age 16, Lluvia, age 11, and Christopher, age 6; parents: Abraham and Porfiria Delgado; and brothers and sisters.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
