Frank Bibbs
Trenton, SC—Frank Bibbs entered into rest Monday, August 3, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Science Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Mask and Social Distance practices will be observed. Viewing will be held from 1-4pm Sunday at the funeral home. Survivors are his wife, Alma G. Bibbs; three daughters: Margaret (Isaac) Mance, Christine (Micheal) Womble, and Belinda Holmes; one son: Bruce (Tina) Holmes; one granddaughter: Bridgett (Cedrick) Kendrick, one grandson: Aldwin (Nicole) Mance; stepchildren: Eric Griffin, Samuel (Tamara) Griffin, Rev. Leonard (Wandalyn) Griffin, Mary (Carter) Williams, Jacqueline Griffin, Kathy Griffin, and Tawana Griffin; two sisters: Julia Mae Moss and Maggielene Harrison; four brothers: Stewart Bibbs, Leroy (Ida) Bibbs, Clarence (Debra) Bibbs, and James (Brenda) Bibbs; and a host of grands, great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC
