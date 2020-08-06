1/
Frank Bibbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Bibbs
Trenton, SC—Frank Bibbs entered into rest Monday, August 3, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Science Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Mask and Social Distance practices will be observed. Viewing will be held from 1-4pm Sunday at the funeral home. Survivors are his wife, Alma G. Bibbs; three daughters: Margaret (Isaac) Mance, Christine (Micheal) Womble, and Belinda Holmes; one son: Bruce (Tina) Holmes; one granddaughter: Bridgett (Cedrick) Kendrick, one grandson: Aldwin (Nicole) Mance; stepchildren: Eric Griffin, Samuel (Tamara) Griffin, Rev. Leonard (Wandalyn) Griffin, Mary (Carter) Williams, Jacqueline Griffin, Kathy Griffin, and Tawana Griffin; two sisters: Julia Mae Moss and Maggielene Harrison; four brothers: Stewart Bibbs, Leroy (Ida) Bibbs, Clarence (Debra) Bibbs, and James (Brenda) Bibbs; and a host of grands, great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Brightharp & Sons
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Science Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved