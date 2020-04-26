Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Frank C. "Frankie" Grant

Frank C. "Frankie" Grant Obituary
Frank C. "Frankie" Grant
Trenton, SC—Frank C. "Frankie" Grant, entered into rest April 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 12 pm Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Pineview Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating.
Mr. Grant was a member of Second Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy D. Nabritt Grant; two sons, Reco L. (Nichelle) Grant and Lucas F. (Adrienne) Grant; his mother, Mattie Julia (Roosevelt) Winfrey; ten sisters, Sytheria (Lisa) Mitchell, Michelle (James) Darden, Jacqueline (John) Hill, Sharon Holmes, Hattie Marie Mosley, Loretta (William) Smotherman, Marilyn (Rev. Daren) Newton, Lakeisha (Sheldon) Bryant, Kimberly (Michael) Wright and Rashawn (Rev. Dr. Corey) Brown; four brothers, John Mitchell, Cedric Bowden, Alfonzo Winfrey and Anthony (Selinda) Mosley; father and mother-in-law, John and Mary Newsome ; six grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cathy Grant Family Educational Fund at any First Citizen Bank. Public viewing will be from 5-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 27, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2020
