Frank Cash Laurence

Frank Cash Laurence Obituary
Frank Cash Laurence, 78, died January 9, 2019, in Victoria, Texas. following a lengthy illness. He graduated from Augusta's ARC in 1959 as one of their football stars, known as "the tank". Surviving are his wife Donna R. and daughter, Shelby Laurence Turner (Derreck) of Victoria. Frank (Bo) Laurence. Jr., of Evans, Ga., and Julia Laurence-Neutzmann (Paul) of Grovetown, Ga., 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many, many friends.

Frank's surviving siblings include Louis E. Laurence (Judith) of Augusta, Harriet Laurence of Highlands, NC, and Julia Laurence Wilson (Jim) of Winston-Salem, NC. Pre-deceasing him were

his parents, Fred S. and Julia Cash Laurence of Augusta and Winston-Salem, and brother Fred S. (Pete) Laurence III (Patricia) of Atlantic Beach, Fla.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
