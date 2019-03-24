Home

Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Frank Charles Baker Jr.

Frank Charles Baker Jr. Obituary
Frank Charles Baker, Jr., 86, husband of the late Carmen Baker, entered into rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Polly Davis officiating and Military Honors.

Mr. Baker was born in Augusta to the late Frank Baker, Sr. and Elma Brown Baker. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War and was a master mechanic.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Bradford (David); his son, Randall Baker; one brother, Ronald Johnson; three grandchildren, Amber Newman Lewis (Stephen), Brandon Newman and Justin Baker; one great-grandson, Landon Lewis.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Newman.

The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
