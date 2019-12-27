|
Frank Charles Nell Jr.
Evans, GA—Mr. Frank Charles Nell, Jr., entered into rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Nell, a native of California, served for 28 years in the US Air Force, including two tours in Vietnam. After his military retirement, he went on to work as an accountant at Fort Gordon.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Benninghoven-Nell, and his children; Robin, Anthony, Antoinette and Kristen.
Services will be private, and family requests no flowers.
