Dr. Frank H. Chou
1931 - 2020
Augusta, GA—Dr. Frank H. Chou, 89, husband of 50 years to the late Jean (Arthur) Maye Chou, entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Dr. Chou was born in Taipei, Taiwan on March 6, 1931. In 1955, after completing three years of college work in his homeland, he transferred to Southeastern State University in Durant, Oklahoma where he completed his undergraduate degree in 1956. He attended the University of Georgia from 1956-1959, where he earned his Master's degree (1957) and Doctorate degree (1959) in Educational Psychology. He joined the Augusta College faculty in 1960, where he served for 39 consecutive years.
Surviving family members include two children; his daughter Kendall Porter, his son, Eric Chou, and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at West Town Community Church, 779 North Belair Road, Evans, GA 30809. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907, (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
West Town Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
